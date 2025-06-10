Lights FC fires coach 12 games into 1st season with team

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Tuesday that coach Antonio Nocerino has been fired five months after he was hired to replace Dennis Sanchez.

Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lights FC has fired coach Antonio Nocerino, the team announced Tuesday.

The coaching change comes five months after the Lights hired Nocerino to replace Dennis Sanchez, who left in December to become the coach of New Mexico United.

Sanchez, who coached the Lights to their first United Soccer League playoff berth last season, has New Mexico in first place in the Western Conference.

The Lights (3-6-3) are in ninth place, one point back of a playoff spot.

Giovanni Troise will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s match against Monterey Bay FC. A search for a new coach is underway.

“I am grateful for Antonio’s contributions to this club since joining ahead of the 2025 season,” Lights FC sporting director Gianleonardo Neglia said in a statement. “We agreed that now is the right time for Antonio to step away, as we sit one point out of the playoff positions. I appreciate his professionalism throughout his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best in his next opportunity.”

Nocerino, a former midfielder who played 247 games in Serie A, began his coaching career last season with Miami FC.

Miami finished 3-29-2 with a league-low 11 points, and Nocerino left with two games remaining in the season.

The Lights will be looking for their ninth coach since beginning play in 2018.

