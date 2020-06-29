87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Lights FC

Lights FC name Frank Yallop coach for rest of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 9:17 am
 
Updated June 29, 2020 - 1:32 pm

The Lights FC’s fourth coach will be veteran manager Frank Yallop — But only for the rest of the 2020 season.

The team announced the hiring of the two-time MLS Cup winner and two-time MLS coach of the year Monday. Yallop will replace Eric Wynalda, who was fired June 17 for violating rules related to the United Soccer League Championship’s return-to-play guidelines.

Yallop, 56, will coach the Lights for their last 15 games but not pursue the job permanently. The team will conduct another coaching search this offseason.

Yallop has plenty of experience as a high-level player, coach and general manager. He was a defender in the Premier League with Ipswich Town and the Canadian national team.

He is also 175-175-127 as a club-team manager. He led the San Jose Earthquakes to the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, as well as the Supporters’ Shield (best regular-season record) in 2012. He was named MLS coach of the year in 2001 and 2012.

Yallop was most recently the general manager of the USL Championship’s Fresno FC in 2018-19. The team was 25-22-21 under him and finished third in the Western Conference last season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
2
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
3
Mount Charleston wildfire likely caused by humans, official says
Mount Charleston wildfire likely caused by humans, official says
4
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats
5
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST