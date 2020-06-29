Lights FC name Frank Yallop coach for rest of season

The Lights FC hired a new coach Monday, but only for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Chicago Fire Soccer Club new head coach Frank Yallop answers questions at a news conference after being introduced by owner Andrew Hauptman, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Canada's national soccer team coach Frank Yallop talks to journalists after a training session Friday, March 25, 2005 in Porto, northern Portugal. Canada will play Portugal Saturday in a friendly match in Barcelos, northern Portugal. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

The Lights FC’s fourth coach will be veteran manager Frank Yallop — But only for the rest of the 2020 season.

The team announced the hiring of the two-time MLS Cup winner and two-time MLS coach of the year Monday. Yallop will replace Eric Wynalda, who was fired June 17 for violating rules related to the United Soccer League Championship’s return-to-play guidelines.

Yallop, 56, will coach the Lights for their last 15 games but not pursue the job permanently. The team will conduct another coaching search this offseason.

Yallop has plenty of experience as a high-level player, coach and general manager. He was a defender in the Premier League with Ipswich Town and the Canadian national team.

He is also 175-175-127 as a club-team manager. He led the San Jose Earthquakes to the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, as well as the Supporters’ Shield (best regular-season record) in 2012. He was named MLS coach of the year in 2001 and 2012.

Yallop was most recently the general manager of the USL Championship’s Fresno FC in 2018-19. The team was 25-22-21 under him and finished third in the Western Conference last season.

