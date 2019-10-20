66°F
Lights FC

Lights FC puts no shots on goal in season-ending loss

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 10:28 pm
 

Christopher Wehan scored in the first half and Devon Sandoval in the second to lead New Mexico United past Lights FC 2-0 in the teams’ United Soccer League regular-season finale Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

United (11-10-13) held a 15-7 edge in shots, putting eight on goal. Las Vegas (11-15-8) didn’t put a shot on goal.

Cody Mizell registered no saves but was credited with a shutout.

Adam Hobbs started in goal for the Lights and made two big saves against Santi Moar before sustaining a head injury in the 12th minute. Thomas Olsen entered in his place and played the rest of the match.

Wehan opened the scoring with a right-footed shot from close range to the high-center portion of the net in the 37th minute. Sandoval’s goal also was a right-footed shot from in close, to the bottom-right corner in the 87th minute.

New Mexico controlled possession at 58.5 percent.

Las Vegas, which finished 2-11-4 on the road, totaled 41 points for the season — a 10-point improvement from its inaugural campaign.

Rookie Lights defender Gabe Robinson finished with a USL-high 186 clearances and was the first Las Vegas player with 33 starts in a season.

