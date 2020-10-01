Lights FC to allow fans to attend Saturday’s season finale

Up to 250 season ticket holders will be allowed to attend the Lights FC game against Orange County SC on Saturday at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC play Reno 1868 FC with empty seats and no fans during the second half of a USL soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Lights FC will become the first valley team to play before fans since COVID-19 restrictions were eased when they finish their United Soccer League season Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights will allow up to 250 fans to attend the 7:30 p.m. game against Orange County SC.

“It’s going to be new for everyone,” owner Brett Lashbrook said Wednesday. “Eyes are on us, and we don’t want to mess up.”

Only season ticket holders will be allowed to take part in a drawing to attend the game. They were emailed instructions on how to apply and given a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be informed Friday.

No concessions will be sold, but fans will be allowed to bring in bottled water. Seats will be assigned to meet social distancing guidelines, and fans will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak eased restrictions for large-scale events in an announcement Tuesday, allowing up to 10 percent capacity, but a plan that meets governmental approval needs to be provided.

Lashbrook said it was impossible to request a plan to admit 1,000 fans on such short notice at Cashman, but the governor’s decision to allow gatherings of up to 250 people provided the club with the opportunity to open the gates to customers.

“It feels good, but you also know you’re going to make some people disappointed,” Lashbrook said. “But that’s life. These are baby steps forward.”

He is hopeful for a return to more full crowds next season.

“This has been obviously an incredibly unique season,” Lashbrook said. “Let’s get through Saturday, and let’s learn and then we’ll come back in the spring. We’ll have so many best practices from the Raiders, UNLV, Aviators by then.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.