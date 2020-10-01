89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Lights FC

Lights FC to allow fans to attend Saturday’s season finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 

The Lights FC will become the first valley team to play before fans since COVID-19 restrictions were eased when they finish their United Soccer League season Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights will allow up to 250 fans to attend the 7:30 p.m. game against Orange County SC.

“It’s going to be new for everyone,” owner Brett Lashbrook said Wednesday. “Eyes are on us, and we don’t want to mess up.”

Only season ticket holders will be allowed to take part in a drawing to attend the game. They were emailed instructions on how to apply and given a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be informed Friday.

No concessions will be sold, but fans will be allowed to bring in bottled water. Seats will be assigned to meet social distancing guidelines, and fans will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak eased restrictions for large-scale events in an announcement Tuesday, allowing up to 10 percent capacity, but a plan that meets governmental approval needs to be provided.

Lashbrook said it was impossible to request a plan to admit 1,000 fans on such short notice at Cashman, but the governor’s decision to allow gatherings of up to 250 people provided the club with the opportunity to open the gates to customers.

“It feels good, but you also know you’re going to make some people disappointed,” Lashbrook said. “But that’s life. These are baby steps forward.”

He is hopeful for a return to more full crowds next season.

“This has been obviously an incredibly unique season,” Lashbrook said. “Let’s get through Saturday, and let’s learn and then we’ll come back in the spring. We’ll have so many best practices from the Raiders, UNLV, Aviators by then.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
3
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
4
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
5
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Lights FC's Rashawn Dally (81) chases after the ball while jumping over Reno 1868 FC' ...
Lights find 1st win, beat Tacoma 3-1
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC scored its first win of the 2020 USL Championship season, defeating the Tacoma Defiance 3-1 Wednesday night at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC Owner/CEO Brett Lashbrook takes in the match versus Portland Timbers 2 from ...
Lights’ struggles continue with third straight loss
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

After back-to-back postponements over the past week, the Lights FC returned to the field Saturday losing 1-0 to Orange County SC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, California.

Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen, right, during the first half of a USL soccer game against R ...
Positive COVID-19 test postpones Las Vegas Lights FC match
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC’s scheduled match against the San Diego Loyal SC at Cashman Field was postponed just a few hours before kickoff Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

 
Las Vegas Lights fall to Reno in Silver State Cup
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC returned to an empty Cashman Field on Saturday for its home opener in the United Soccer League, losing 1-0 to the Reno 1868 FC in the Silver State Cup.