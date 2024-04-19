80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Lights FC

Lights FC to host Major League Soccer side in U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) keeps a ball away from Las Vegas Lights FC defender ...
Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) keeps a ball away from Las Vegas Lights FC defender Luke Stauffer (4) during the first half of a soccer match at Cashman Field, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
Ex-MLB slugger sees bright future for Las Vegas Lights
Former MLB All-Star Jose Bautista has purchased the Las Vegas Lights USL soccer team. (Courtesy ...
Las Vegas Lights acquired by former MLB All-Star
Las Vegas soccer club owner trolls Oakland fans with latest promotion
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight ...
Hill: Raiders’ draft class already clears low bar set in 2020
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 7:33 pm
 

Las Vegas Lights FC will host a Major League Soccer team in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Los Angeles FC visits Cashman Field for the round of 32 match at 7:30 p.m. May 8. The winner advances to play either Orange County SC or Loudon United FC in the round of 16.

There are several connections between the clubs. Lights FC is the former USL affiliate of LAFC, and current LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo coached the Lights in 2021 prior to being hired in Los Angeles.

The Lights reached this stage of the tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over Spokane Velocity FC in the third round Wednesday. Riki Alba scored in the 112th minute for the Lights after Valentin Noel opened the scoring in the 51st minute.

Since their first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup in 2018, the Lights are 4-4-0 all time.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup began in 1914 and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders say sweatshirt worn by Gardner Minshew was not authentic
recommend 2
No. 1 Sierra Vista blanks No. 2 Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Nevada Supreme Court rules reproductive freedom petition can move forward
recommend 4
Resort visionary helped make ‘Absinthe’ a Strip winner
recommend 5
County to spend over $2M for 57 electric Ford Mustangs
recommend 6
Retired Nevada Supreme Court justice appointed to Gaming Commission