Lights FC to host Major League Soccer side in U.S. Open Cup

Las Vegas Lights FC will host a Major League Soccer team May 8 at Cashman Field in the round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) keeps a ball away from Las Vegas Lights FC defender Luke Stauffer (4) during the first half of a soccer match at Cashman Field, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Los Angeles FC visits Cashman Field for the round of 32 match at 7:30 p.m. May 8. The winner advances to play either Orange County SC or Loudon United FC in the round of 16.

There are several connections between the clubs. Lights FC is the former USL affiliate of LAFC, and current LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo coached the Lights in 2021 prior to being hired in Los Angeles.

The Lights reached this stage of the tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over Spokane Velocity FC in the third round Wednesday. Riki Alba scored in the 112th minute for the Lights after Valentin Noel opened the scoring in the 51st minute.

Since their first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup in 2018, the Lights are 4-4-0 all time.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup began in 1914 and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.