Lights lose but help UNLV set women’s attendance record

The Las Vegas Lights lost, but in the nightcap of doubleheader, UNLV drew 4,922 for its scrimmage against Arizona, to set state attendance record.

The Las Vegas Lights fell to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Cashman Field, but the day was not a total loss.

The Lights announced that they had broken the record for the most attended women’s soccer game in the state of Nevada, as they hosted UNLV for its final spring scrimmage against Arizona in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader. The announced attendance was 4,922, surpassing the previous mark of 1,500.

On the field, a pair of second-half goals in a span of five minutes gave the Switchbacks the victory.

“We fought hard and there’s some good things to work on, but at the end of the day we got to find ways to get results at home,” Lights forward Cal Jennings said.

Trailing 2-1, Colorado Springs picked up goals from Zack Zandi and Cam Lindley in the 70th and 75th minute, respectively, to retake the lead.

The Lights took a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute on a Jennings goal from in front of the net. It was on their first shot on goal of the game.

Colorado Springs struck first in the 22nd minute on an Elvis Amoh header from the center of the box. Las Vegas tied it in the 43rd minute on an own goal from Matthew Mahoney.

The Lights were limited to seven shots, with just two being on goal. Lights goalie Abraham Romero stopped 14 of 17 Switchbacks shots.

“We have to be sharper, creating chances, scoring on those chances. And on the defensive side, we have to find what works for us, be more sturdy back there and not let in any easy goals,” Jennings said.

Following the Lights’ game, UNLV played Arizona in a spring scrimmage. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.

UNLV forward and Las Vegas local Alysa Caso scored in the 67th minute on a pass from Jules Dominguez to put UNLV ahead 1-0. Arizona tied the game in the 85th minute on a penalty shot from Olivia Briede.

While the result does not count in the standings, the Rebels liked the effort they showed in their final spring game and were grateful for the opportunity to play on a bigger stage.

“Great experience,” UNLV coach Jenny Ruiz-Williams said. “The support from the Lights made it phenomenal. They made this a great experience for us. I felt the energy our team had from them because it felt like an extra man.”

The Lights return home next Saturday to host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 4 p.m. The Rebels have concluded their spring schedule and will set their sights on getting ready for the 2022 season that begins in August.

