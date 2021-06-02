Lights lose team llama ahead of home opener

The Lights announced on Wednesday the death of one of their official team llamas, Dottie the Llama.

Dollie-Llama (left) and Dottie the Llama (right) are pet by fans at a Las Vegas Lights FC game. (Las Vegas Lights FC)

Brett Lashbrook, owner and CEO of Lights FC, greets a llama while preparing for the team's photo shoot at the Plaza in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Just days before their home opener, the Lights FC have been hit with tragedy.

The Lights announced on Wednesday the death of one of their official team llamas, Dottie the Llama.

Dottie was under the care of veterinarians for stomach complications when it was determined the best route of treatment was euthanasia. She is survived by her half-sister Dollie-Llama.

“We all are saddened to hear about Dottie’s sudden illness & death,” said Lights owner Brett Lashbrook. “She and her sister Dollie are loved by all of our fans since the first match in 2018. She will be missed and always remembered with a smile on our faces.”

The Lights will face the Tacoma Defiance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Dollie is scheduled to be in attendance for the tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.