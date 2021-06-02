Lights lose team llama ahead of home opener
The Lights announced on Wednesday the death of one of their official team llamas, Dottie the Llama.
Just days before their home opener, the Lights FC have been hit with tragedy.
Dottie was under the care of veterinarians for stomach complications when it was determined the best route of treatment was euthanasia. She is survived by her half-sister Dollie-Llama.
“We all are saddened to hear about Dottie’s sudden illness & death,” said Lights owner Brett Lashbrook. “She and her sister Dollie are loved by all of our fans since the first match in 2018. She will be missed and always remembered with a smile on our faces.”
The Lights will face the Tacoma Defiance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Dollie is scheduled to be in attendance for the tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m.
