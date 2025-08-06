Lights’ new coach believes playoffs still possible: ‘It’s within grasp’

New Lights FC coach Devin Rensing is confident his team can turn around its season and find a way into the USL Championship playoffs.

Las Vegas Lights FC introduces their new head coach, Devin Rensing (right), during a news conference Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Aug. 6, 2025. Rensing spoke about his goals for the team alongside sporting director, Gianleonardo Neglia (left). (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Devin Rensing understands the uphill climb ahead of him.

The Lights FC’s newest coach is walking into a tough situation. His club has lost four straight games and is in last place in the Western Conference.

But Rensing, who will make his professional coaching debut against San Antonio FC on Saturday at Cashman Field, believes there’s still enough time for the Lights to right the ship and return to the playoffs.

“It’s a process. It’s only been two days,” said Rensing, who was hired Monday. “We’re going to work as fast as we can because we still have the goal of making the playoffs this year. We’re just going to build off that progress and build off the foundation.”

The foundation was supposed to be established last season, when the Lights made the United Soccer League Championship playoffs for the first time in franchise history and reached the Western Conference Final.

They couldn’t built off that run. Coach Dennis Sanchez left in the offseason to join New Mexico United. The Lights hired Antonio Nocerino as Sanchez’s replacement, but Nocerino was fired in June after a 3-6-3 start.

The team is now turning to Rensing for guidance. He will be the Lights’ 10th coach — including interim coaches — since they began play in 2017.

“Any time you make a coaching change midseason, it’s an interesting process. It takes a little bit of time,” Lights sporting director Gianleonardo Neglia said. “We are very excited and very happy to have Devin here with us. We’re incredibly excited about the level of experience and knowledge he brings.”

Rensing has been an assistant coach in the league since 2021. He spent two seasons with Memphis 901 before joining the Charleston Battery in 2023.

The Battery have been one of the USL Championship’s most successful teams in recent years. They won the Eastern Conference in Rensing’s first season with the club and reached the Eastern Conference Final last year. Charleston is tied with Louisville City FC for the most points in the league this season.

Rensing said he appreciated his time as an assistant, but he felt the time was right for a new challenge.

“I’m excited to be here. It’s an amazing city,” Rensing said. “I’m excited to be working with this club that has a lot of potential.”

Rensing wants the Lights (5-10-3) to establish a high-pressing, attacking style of soccer while staying responsible defensively. The team, despite its recent skid, remains in striking distance of a playoff spot. The Lights are four points back of eighth place in the Western Conference with 12 games to go.

Rensing said his primary focus for now is giving the team structure and asking the players to bring energy to the pitch.

“It’s a climb, but it’s within grasp,” Rensing said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now. It’s not going to be perfect, but we have a sense of togetherness. We’re trying to get better each day.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.