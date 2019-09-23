78°F
Lights FC

Lights’ road woes continue with loss to Austin Bold

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2019 - 8:52 pm
 

Kleber Giacomazzi de Souza Freitas scored three goals — one right-footed, one left-footed and one with his head — to power Austin Bold FC past Lights FC 4-1 in a United Soccer League match Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Andre Lima also scored and Sean McFarlane had two assists for Austin (12-11-7), which held edges of 15-6 in shots and 5-2 in shots on goal. Ferrety Sousa scored for Las Vegas (9-13-8), which is 1-10-4 on the road.

Diego Restrepo had one save for the Bold, who controlled possession at 55.4 percent. Thomas Olsen had one save for the Lights.

Giacomazzi de Souza Freitas opened the scoring in the 21st minute on an assist from Jermaine Taylor. Las Vegas answered two minutes later, when Junior Sandoval assisted on Sousa’s goal.

Austin went ahead to stay on Giacomazzi de Souza Freita’s goal in the 31st minute, assisted by Xavier Baez, on a shot that went into the net off Lights defender Javan Torre.

Lima made the score 3-1 in the 51st minute, and Giacomazzi de Souza Freitas capped his hat trick with a header in the first minute of stoppage time.

