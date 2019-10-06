Parra, Lights thwart San Antonio, win second straight

Irvin Parra scored two first-half goals to power Lights FC past San Antonio FC 4-2 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal · El Tiempo)

Tabort Etaka Preston and Cristian Martinez also scored for Las Vegas (11-13-8), which improved to 9-3-4 at home with its second straight win and third victory in its past four matches.

Brian Gomez and Frank Lopez scored for San Antonio (11-13-8), which fell to 2-11-3 on the road despite controlling possession at 59.9 percent.

The Lights had a 19-14 edge in shots, and each team put seven shots on goal. Thomas Olsen had five saves for Las Vegas.

Parra scored on a header in the eighth minute, and Gomez scored on an assist from Rafael Castillo in the 10th to tie it.

Preston put the Lights back on top with a goal in the 22nd minute, and Parra struck again in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the first half.

San Antonio cut its deficit to one goal when Lopez converted a penalty kick in the 70th minute. Martinez capped the scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage time, converting on a fast break with Ferrety Sousa.

Attendance was announced at 7,765.