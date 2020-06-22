USL Championship to allow full-team training Wednesday

The United Soccer League Championship will allow full-team contact training beginning Wednesday, but the Lights FC is uncertain whether it will dive in right away.

The Lights are still in the process of testing their players for COVID-19 and awaiting the results, owner Brett Lashbrook said Monday. The team will start running full practices once players are medically cleared.

USL Championship teams are currently allowed to hold voluntary noncontact practices in groups of up to 10, with no more than one trainer and one member of the technical staff present. The league hopes to resume play July 11, and it agreed to a return-to-play plan with the players association Friday. Details of the deal have yet to be released.

The Lights are still searching for a coach before the restart. Eric Wynalda was fired Wednesday for violating rules related to the USL’s return-to-play guidelines, Lashbrook said.

Assistant coach Stephen Campos is running workouts in the interim. He and two other assistants under Wynalda — assistant coach Kell Phillips and goalkeeping coach Abdel Rodriguez — are still on the staff. Lashbrook said assistant coach Rudy Ybarra resigned Saturday.

