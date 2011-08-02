Locomotives push forward despite UFL’s dicey future

Things were going so well for the Locomotives.

Season-ticket sales were four times higher than last year. Local sponsors were signing on. Promotions for the four home games at Sam Boyd Stadium were being finalized. Players were gathering in Las Vegas to begin preparing to make a run at a third straight UFL title.

Then came July 18, when the United Football League decided to push everything back 30 days. Players were sent home. The schedule, set to begin Aug. 13, was scrapped.

The UFL is drowning in red ink, struggling to find fresh revenue streams to prevent losses of up to $50 million this season — on top of the $100 million lost over the league’s first two seasons.

Commissioner Michael Huyghue insists there will be a season, starting in mid-September, but the league might lose a team first. The Hartford Colonials are not expected to play, leaving the league with four franchises: Las Vegas, Sacramento, Omaha and Virginia.

Huyghue said the league plans to announce changes Aug. 10. Locos owner Bill Hambrecht continues to pump money into the team. Last week’s payroll was met and bills were paid.

Amid all the uncertainty, the Locos’ revamped front office is fighting to maintain the momentum it had generated with sponsors and fans.

“It’s like being in the fourth quarter of a game and we’re not playing well,” Locos president and head coach Jim Fassel said Monday. “But I’m not going to take off my headset and stop coaching. Every year there has been frustration, but we’ve always gotten through it.”

The Locos, who sold 473 season tickets in 2010, had already sold more than 1,900 for this season when the league pushed back the season. The sales staff continues to work the phones, trying to entice ticket buyers, and the team said no season-ticket buyers have requested refunds.

Fassel declined to say how many tickets were sold the past two weeks. But he did have some good news Monday.

“A guy walked into the office this morning and bought four season tickets and paid cash. He was so excited,” Fassel said. “I had another guy, a retired New York City cop who lives in Vegas, call and he remembered me from when I was with the (New York) Giants. We talked and he bought four season tickets.”

Huyghue said last week he is seeking investors to pump desperately needed capital into the UFL. Owners have agreed to provide an additional $20 million to support the $50 million they had already committed for the upcoming season.

Huyghue also was trying to meet with the National Football League, in hopes of creating a partnership with the UFL.

“We’re exploring all options,” Huyghue said. “Nothing is going to be announced until Aug. 10.”

Meanwhile, Fassel and his business staff are keeping busy, preparing for a season that has no starting date and an uncertain number of teams.

“There’s always crap flying around you,” Fassel said. “I just try and keep a positive attitude.”

Contact reporter Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow him on Twitter @stevecarprj.