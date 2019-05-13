89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Maximum Security rider banned 15 days for Derby infraction

The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 - 1:11 pm
 

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jockey Luis Saez was suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse’s historic disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Saez was cited for failing to “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” in the May 4 race at Churchill Downs. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated and declared the winner. It was the first time the horse finishing first at the Derby was disqualified for interference. Maximum Security was placed 17th of 19 horses.

Saez’s suspension runs May 23 through June 14 and covers racing dates. Messages left with the jockey’s lawyer and agent were not immediately returned.

The stewards’ ruling comes a week after the racing commission denied an appeal of Maximum Security’s disqualification by co-owner Gary West. The commission’s swift denial came hours after West announced that Maximum Security would not run in this weekend’s Preakness at Pimlico in Baltimore.

The commission said that stewards’ decisions are not subject to appeal. It also denied a request to stay the disqualification ruling pending appeal.

West and his wife, Mary, said in a statement Thursday they are evaluating their legal options. They added that with a “just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner.”

Maximum Security led a muddy Derby from wire to wire, holding off Country House down the stretch in a trip that initially appeared to improve the 9-2 second betting choice to 5-0 lifetime.

Stewards instead took the colt down after determining Maximum Security impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns of the 1 1/4-mile race. Maximum Security was near the rail before veering several racing lanes to his right and making contact with War of Will, who retreated, and Bodexpress.

Country House was involved on the outside but didn’t appear seriously affected. Country House’s rider, Flavien Prat, filed an objection and said Maximum Security interfered with his horse.

THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, second from left, celebrates his game-winning basket as ...
Kawhi Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors top 76ers in Game 7
By Ian Harrison The Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) encourages his teammates from the dugout as they face the T ...
Aviators speedster Jorge Mateo sprints toward majors
By / RJ

He is 23, hails from the Dominican Republic and leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (54), steals (11) and triples (9), the latter just four off equaling the team record of Joe Thurston in 2002.

Las Vegas' first baseman Trevor Johnson (20) scores a run during a baseball game at Arbor View ...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Class 4A state baseball tourney
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Las Vegas is one of six schools with a chance to play in the new Las Vegas Ballpark during this week’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 4A state tournament.

 
Tacoma uses 3 homers to power past Aviators, 10-6
RJ

Tim Lopes clubbed a three-run homer and Kristopher Negrón and Ian Miller added solo shots as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas Aviators 10-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.