Mexican club teams to meet for July 8 friendly at Sam Boyd Stadium

Two popular Mexican club teams will meet in Las Vegas this summer.

Club Tijuana will face Club Leon for an international friendly July 8 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Tickets for the soccer match start at $29 and can be purchased at www.UNLVtickets.com.

The team from Baja California, which is often refereed to as Xolos de Tijuana, has been a popular draw in the San Diego area since being founded in 2007.

Club Leon is one of the more historic squads in the Liga MX with seven championships.

