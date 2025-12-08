64°F
MGM Slam tennis event returning to Las Vegas with 8-man field

Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates his straight sets victory against Emilio Nava of t ...
Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates his straight sets victory against Emilio Nava of the United States during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 24, 2025, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 10:56 am
 

Eight of the world’s top men’s professional tennis players will compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool in the MGM Slam scheduled for March 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

The players are ATP World No. 6 Taylor Fritz and No. 20 Tommy Paul — a pair of Americans — as well as Norway’s Casper Ruud, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, France’s Gaël Monfils, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

The MGM Slam is a 10-point tiebreaker knockout singles-format event. It will start at 4 p.m. on March 1.

A Capital One cardholder ticket presale will take place from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday. MGM Rewards members’ early ticket access goes live between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

The event marks the third straight year MGM Resorts has hosted The MGM Slam.

Last year’s slam included WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beating former No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan. Additionally, all-time great Rafael Nadal played in one of his last matches before retiring, losing to six-time major champion and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

