MGM Slam tennis event returning to Las Vegas with 8-man field
Some of the top men’s professional tennis players will take to Las Vegas next year competing for a $1 million prize pool.
Eight of the world’s top men’s professional tennis players will compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool in the MGM Slam scheduled for March 1 at T-Mobile Arena.
The players are ATP World No. 6 Taylor Fritz and No. 20 Tommy Paul — a pair of Americans — as well as Norway’s Casper Ruud, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, France’s Gaël Monfils, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.
The MGM Slam is a 10-point tiebreaker knockout singles-format event. It will start at 4 p.m. on March 1.
A Capital One cardholder ticket presale will take place from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday. MGM Rewards members’ early ticket access goes live between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.
The event marks the third straight year MGM Resorts has hosted The MGM Slam.
Last year’s slam included WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beating former No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan. Additionally, all-time great Rafael Nadal played in one of his last matches before retiring, losing to six-time major champion and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.
