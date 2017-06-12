Michael Bradley’s stunner helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico

United States' Michael Bradley celebrates after scoring against Mexico during a World Cup soccer qualifying match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa tries to reach the ball as United States' Michael Bradley scores during their World Cup soccer qualifying match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, June 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

United States' Michael Bradley celebrates after scoring against Mexico during a World Cup soccer qualifying match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Sunday June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against the U.S. during their World Cup soccer qualifying match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, June 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Mexico's Carlos Vela, left, celebrates with teammate Mexico's Hirving Lozano after scoring his team's first goal against the U.S. during their World Cup soccer qualifying match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, June 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY — Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night, gaining only its third point at Azteca Stadium as coach Bruce Arena changed seven starters and used a five-man defense to overcome the thin air and short recovery time.

Bradley put the U.S. ahead in the sixth minute when he deflected a poor backpass by Mexican star Javier Hernandez and created his own breakaway.

Carlos Vela tied the score in the 23rd minute with a 23-yard shot that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the near post, and Hector Herrera nearly put El Tri ahead in the 71st with a 30-yard free kick that rebounded off the crossbar.

With its second draw in three road qualifiers, the U.S. continued to recover from its awful 0-2 start last fall and prompted chants of “U-S-A!” from the American Outlaws section in the upper deck.