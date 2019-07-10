5 fighters score deals for 1st time in Contender Series history

For the first time in the three-season history of Dana White’s Contender Series, every fighter who won their bout earned a UFC contract.

Maki Pitolo, Joe Solecki, Antonio Trocoli, Hunter Azure and Jonathan Pearce impressed the UFC brass with their performances at the Tuesday night event and were awarded contracts by the UFC president.

Pearce went to war with Jacob Rosales and scored a knockout in the third round. Pitolo finished Justin Sumter with body shots in the first round of their welterweight bout. Both Trocoli and Solecki scored submission victories over their opponents and Azure made his way into the win column with a unanimous decision over Christian Ocon.