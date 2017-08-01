7 bouts confirmed for UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena

Three lightweights bouts are among the seven fights booked for UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned.

Will Brooks reacts to his unanimous decision win over Ross Pearson in The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 8, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Three lightweights bouts are among the seven fights booked for UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned.

Abel Trujillo will take on Lando Vannata, who has earned fight-night bonuses in all three of his UFC appearances despite going 1-2.

Las Vegan Evan Dunham will put his four-fight winning streak on the line against Beneil Dariush. Dunham has not competed since September 2016 because 0f an injury.

Also, former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks will take on veteran Nik Lentz. After a successful UFC debut in July 2016, Brooks has dropped two straight.

The event will also include the second UFC bout for undefeated Chechen flyweight prospect Magomed Bibulatov, who will fight former title challenger John Moraga.

Las Vegan Brad Tavares will look to build on a two-fight winning streak when he takes on Thales Leites.

Also on the card, heavyweight Mark Godbeer will fight Walt Harris and flyweight Marco Beltran is matched up with Matt Schnell.

No main event has been announced for the card. A heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and former champ Cain Velasquez has been in the works, but is not set.

UFC 216

Bouts confirmed to the Review-Journal for the Oct. 7 card at T-Mobile Arena:

— Abel Trujillo vs. Lando Vannata, lightweights

— Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham, lightweights

— Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz, lightweights

— Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares, middleweights

— John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov, flyweights

— Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran, flyweights

— Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer, heavyweights

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.