Adam Hill, Heidi Fang preview UFC 214, talk with Boston Salmon — VIDEO

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

Boston Salmon (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week the pair welcomed UFC bantamweight fighter Boston Salmon as a special guest. Salmon appeared on the inaugural card of Dana White’s new Tuesday Night Contender Series beating Ricky Turcios and securing his first UFC contract.

The three also previewed this weekend’s UFC 214 which will feature a rematch between light heavyweight fighters Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. The main card will also feature two other title fights with Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia fighting for the welterweight title and Chris Cyborg and Tonia Evinger going after the featherweight title.

Check out the full interview above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.