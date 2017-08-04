Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk new UFC contract with Julian Marquez

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Thursday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

Julian Marquez (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Thursday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

This week the pair welcomed new UFC fighter Julian Marquez as a special guest. Marquez secured his first UFC contract this week by winning Dana White’s new Tuesday Night Contender Series. Marquez’s beat Phil Hawes Tuesday to earn a four-fight contract.

The three also recapped UFC 214, which saw Jon Jones regain the belt from Daniel Cormier.

Check out the full interview above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.