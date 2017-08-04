ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

Adam Hill, Heidi Fang talk new UFC contract with Julian Marquez

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 6:40 pm
 

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Thursday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

This week the pair welcomed new UFC fighter Julian Marquez as a special guest. Marquez secured his first UFC contract this week by winning Dana White’s new Tuesday Night Contender Series. Marquez’s beat Phil Hawes Tuesday to earn a four-fight contract.

The three also recapped UFC 214, which saw Jon Jones regain the belt from Daniel Cormier.

Check out the full interview above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like