Aldo talks boxing career, Holloway oozes confidence — VIDEO

At UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Max Holloway will confront Jose Aldo in a featherweight title unification bout. Holloway holds the interim title while Aldo was recently promoted to UFC featherweight champion.

On the call, Holloway talked about his confidence and attitude. The Hawaiian native is on a 10-fight win streak and last defeated Anthony Pettis to take the interim belt.

Aldo talked about creating other opportunities for himself on the call. The Brazilian fighter said he’s interested in super fights or starting a career in boxing if he beats Holloway on June 3.

Aldo vs. Holloway will serve as the main event for UFC 212’s pay-per-view card.

