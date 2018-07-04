Aljamain Sterling calls out Cody Stamann — VIDEO

At the 2018 World MMA Awards on Tuesday, Aljamain Sterling said he’s looking to fight Cody Stamann next.

At the 2018 World MMA Awards on Tuesday, Aljamain Sterling said he’s looking to fight Cody Stamann next. Sterling took a victory over Brett Johns in April.

The UFC bantamweight also spoke about where he stands in the division, working with the Serra-Longo camp and what it’s like to watch two of his brothers try to make it in MMA.

