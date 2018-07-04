Aljamain Sterling calls out Cody Stamann — VIDEO

At the 2018 World MMA Awards on Tuesday, Aljamain Sterling said he’s looking to fight Cody Stamann next. Sterling took a victory over Brett Johns in April.
The UFC bantamweight also spoke about where he stands in the division, working with the Serra-Longo camp and what it’s like to watch two of his brothers try to make it in MMA.
Check out the video above.
More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.
Follow Heidi Fang on Twitter @HeidiFang. Contact her at hfang@reviewjournal.com.