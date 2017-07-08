Amanda Nunes out of UFC 213

Amanda Nunes during the UFC 213 ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Nunes, left, and Valentina Shevchenko, during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Nunes during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Nunes, left, and Valentina Shevchenko, during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes won’t headline her third event at T-Mobile Arena after all.

Nunes was hospitalized in Las Vegas and will be unable to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 on Saturday night.

An interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will now headline the show.

Nunes won the belt in the main event of UFC 200 at the venue last July when she submitted Miesha Tate in the first round. That fight card was also altered late as the scheduled main event between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier was cancelled less than 72 hours before the card when Jones was flagged by USADA for an out-of-competition drug test.

Nunes also headlined a card at T-Mobile Arena in December when she knocked out former champ Ronda Rousey in less than a minute.

Saturday was supposed to be her opportunity to finally be the star attraction, but it was not meant to be for Nunes.

There is no plan in place to find a new opponent for Shevchenko at such late notice.

Under Nevada Athletic Commission rules, refunds must be offered as an option to fans when an advertised main event is altered.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.