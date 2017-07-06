Amanda Nunes says it’s a mistake to doubt her cardio — VIDEO

Amanda Nunes said at the UFC 213 open workouts that she will finish Valentina Shevchenko in their title fight on July 8 and said that it’s a mistake to doubt her conditioning.

Nunes says it's a mistake to doubt her cardio (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will confront Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 on July 8.

Nunes took a unanimous decision over Shevchenko in their first matchup at UFC 196. The win catapulted her into a title shot and she defeated Miesha Tate to become the champion.

Nunes said at the UFC 213 open workouts that it’s a mistake for her opponent to doubt her cardio for a five-round fight.

