ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

Amanda Nunes says it’s a mistake to doubt her cardio — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 10:40 pm
 

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will confront Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 on July 8.

Nunes took a unanimous decision over Shevchenko in their first matchup at UFC 196. The win catapulted her into a title shot and she defeated Miesha Tate to become the champion.

Nunes said at the UFC 213 open workouts that it’s a mistake for her opponent to doubt her cardio for a five-round fight.

Check out the video above.

Follow Heidi Fang on Twitter @HeidiFang. Contact at hfang@reviewjournal.com

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like