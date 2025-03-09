60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking charges, sits cageside for UFC 313

ADDS NAME OF BROTHER - Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts ...
ADDS NAME OF BROTHER - Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Veg ...
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
More Stories
Magomed Ankalaev punches Alex Pereira in the face during their light heavyweight fight at UFC 3 ...
‘My dream’: Challenger takes light heavyweight title at UFC 313 — PHOTOS
New FBI director Kash Patel with actor Mel Gibson at UFC 313 in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, ...
FBI director ‘dead serious’ about partnering with UFC, Dana White says
Lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje answers a question during the UFC 313 press conference at th ...
Helping fists: UFC stardom a detour on fighter’s social work path
Light heavyweight fighters Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are separated as they continue to ...
Humble beginnings keep UFC 313 star from buying his own hype
By The Associated Press
March 9, 2025 - 10:56 am
 

LAS VEGAS — Former kickboxer and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was cageside for UFC 313 inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, one night after attending Dana White’s Power Slap 12 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, left Romania late last month after a travel ban on them was lifted while they face charges including human trafficking, all part of an alleged organized crime ring. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

The Tates, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year.

The Tate brothers, who have denied all wrongdoing in the case, arrived in Florida on Feb. 27. Florida’s attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into the brothers.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood,” Andrew Tate said Thursday in Florida.

White was seen shaking hands and hugging Tate and his brother, Tristan, on Friday, when the UFC president and CEO could be heard on a viral video saying: “Welcome to the States, boys.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts ...
UFC reaches $375M settlement in class-action lawsuit
By Mark Anderson The Associated Press

The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

MORE STORIES