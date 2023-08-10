94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
MMA UFC

Antitrust suit against UFC takes another legal step

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 7:49 pm
 
Valentina Shevchenko, above, celebrates her knock out of Lauren Murphy being checked by a refer ...
Valentina Shevchenko, above, celebrates her knock out of Lauren Murphy being checked by a referee after the fourth round of their women's flyweight title fight in UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A group of former fighters have been granted class certification in a nearly decade-old lawsuit alleging the Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship illegally suppressed wages.

The group of more than 1,200 fighters who competed between December 2010 and June 2017 is seeking between $800 million and $1.6 billion.

In an order issued Wednesday as the next step in an antitrust case first filed in 2014, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Franklin Boulware II of Nevada ruled that lawyers for the plaintiffs had cleared the bar to proceed with certification.

Boulware had previously indicated he would grant certification nearly three years ago, but the order has now been officially filed. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue the UFC abused its dominance in the mixed martial arts market to eliminate competition, in part to limit opportunities for fighters.

It’s just one step in a case that has the potential to drag on for years, but one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys expressed pleasure with the ruling in a post on social media.

“Thrilled to announce that the court in the UFC case has certified the class of MMA fighters,” Eric Cramer wrote. “We look forward to demonstrating our allegations that the UFC has abused its market power to suppress fighter pay before a jury in Las Vegas.”

The UFC plans to appeal the ruling, which could have essentially ended the case had it gone the other way.

“This is just one step in a long legal process,” UFC lead attorney William A. Isaacson said in a statement. “We are confident that the Court will ultimately recognize that the claims outlined in this lawsuit are legally and factually meritless.”

A ruling has yet to be made in another suit that covers fighters who competed after June 2017. Boulware did rule against class certification for a suit that seeks name, image and likeness rights for fighters.

No date has been set for a trial, but a status conference has been set for Aug. 21.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
2
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
3
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
5
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Former UFC fighter accused of hotel attack reaches plea deal
Former UFC fighter accused of hotel attack reaches plea deal
Evo ready for biggest year ever on the Strip
Evo ready for biggest year ever on the Strip
Las Vegas fighter misses chance to set bantamweight record
Las Vegas fighter misses chance to set bantamweight record
How Errol Spence Jr.’s trainer became the best coach in boxing
How Errol Spence Jr.’s trainer became the best coach in boxing
Teachers union’s efforts won’t affect A’s ballpark, LVCVA says
Teachers union’s efforts won’t affect A’s ballpark, LVCVA says
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump has no plan to win in 2024
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump has no plan to win in 2024