MMA UFC

Arrest warrant issued for Conor McGregor in New York — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2018 - 12:53 pm
 

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of UFC superstar Conor McGregor by the New York Police Department after an incident at a media event at Barclays Center on Thursday, according to UFC president Dana White.

A spokesperson for the NYPD wouldn’t confirm or deny the claim.

“We have no information on this matter at this time,” an officer in the public information office said. “We are currently investigating the situation.”

McGregor and his entourage pulled up to the arena in a black SUV and were allowed in the arena by a reporter representing McGregor’s website, “The Mac Life.”

The group was allegedly in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov had confronted McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov at the Marriott hotel on Monday in an incident captured on video.

McGregor’s group can be seen on videos posted on social media throwing chairs and security barricades in the bowels of the arena.

At some point, a chair was thrown through the window of a bus transporting fighters back to the hotel. Lightweight Michael Chiesa was cut and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The status of his bout against Anthony Pettis is unclear.

At least one UFC employee also was injured.

Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres on Saturday, has been removed from the card for his role in the incident, as he was part of McGregor’s entourage.

White addressed the situation shortly after the incident in a meeting room inside the arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like