Arrest warrant issued for Conor McGregor in New York — VIDEO

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of UFC superstar Conor McGregor by the New York Police Department after an incident at a media event at Barclays Center on Thursday, according to UFC president Dana White.

Warrant out for Conor McGregor's arrest following incident at UFC 223 media day. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conor McGregor enters the ring before his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Conor McGregor lost to boxing champ Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena for the 10th-round TKO. (Tom Donoghue)

Conor McGregor addresses the media after his loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A spokesperson for the NYPD wouldn’t confirm or deny the claim.

“We have no information on this matter at this time,” an officer in the public information office said. “We are currently investigating the situation.”

Brraking: Dana White says NYPD has issued warrant for Comor McGregor's arrest. Artem Lobov off #ufc223 card due to involvement in altercation — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 5, 2018

McGregor and his entourage pulled up to the arena in a black SUV and were allowed in the arena by a reporter representing McGregor’s website, “The Mac Life.”

The group was allegedly in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov had confronted McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov at the Marriott hotel on Monday in an incident captured on video.

McGregor’s group can be seen on videos posted on social media throwing chairs and security barricades in the bowels of the arena.

VIDEO: Conor McGregor storms #UFC223 media day, gets into altercation. Videos by UFC fighter Felice Herrig and the RJ's Adam Hill included. pic.twitter.com/qNJtYskhWH — CoveringTheCage (@CoveringTheCage) April 5, 2018

At some point, a chair was thrown through the window of a bus transporting fighters back to the hotel. Lightweight Michael Chiesa was cut and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The status of his bout against Anthony Pettis is unclear.

At least one UFC employee also was injured.

Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres on Saturday, has been removed from the card for his role in the incident, as he was part of McGregor’s entourage.

White addressed the situation shortly after the incident in a meeting room inside the arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

