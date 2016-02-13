Askren says ‘Hello’ to Dana White in Adele parody video

It appears ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren is ready to bury the hatchet with UFC president Dana White.

It appears ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren is ready to bury the hatchet with UFC president Dana White.

Askren, often referred to as the best fighter outside the Ultimate Fighting Championship, reached out in a humorous way.

The two-time NCAA wrestling champion and four-time All-American at Missouri participated in a parody video of Adele’s hit “Hello” as part of the World MMA Awards show.

Askren has been a longtime critic of White’s heavy-handed rule of the UFC and White declined to sign Askren when the former Bellator MMA champion became a free agent in 2013, clearing the way for him to sign with the largest organization in Asia.

At the time, White said the undefeated Askren lacked excitement in his fighting style and hadn’t faced enough quality competition to warrant a lucrative deal.

Maybe his comedic acting performance will chance White’s mind.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow him on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj