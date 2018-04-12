Bantamweight contenders to meet on UFC 226 card in Las Vegas

Raphael Assuncao will meet Rob Font in a matchup of bantamweight contenders on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Raphael Assuncao grapples with TJ Dillashaw during their bantamweight fight at UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

UFC bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao will put his three-fight winning streak on the line against Rob Font in Las Vegas, sources close to the UFC confirmed on Thursday.

The bout will take place on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Assuncao is 10-1 since 2011 with the lone loss coming by decision to current champion T.J. Dillashaw at T-Mobile Arena on the UFC 200 card in July 2016.

He is coming off a knockout of Matthew Lopez in November.

Font has won three of his last four fights with two knockouts and a submission victory over that span.

He scored a head kick knockout of Thomas Almeida in January.

UFC 226 will be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, who are currently serving as opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

