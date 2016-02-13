Bellator veteran Ortiz cited outside Las Vegas nightclub

Bellator MMA light heavyweight Tito Ortiz received a citation for misdemeanor battery following an incident outside Drai’s nightclub at The Cromwell early Friday morning, law enforcement officers confirmed.

Former UFC champ Tito Ortiz hasn't fought since 2012, but he still has a big name to even the casual game. That's a big reason he's fighting Alexander Shlemenko on Bellator Fighting Championships’ first-ever pay-per-view card Saturday in Southaven, Miss. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Bellator MMA light heavyweight Tito Ortiz received a citation for misdemeanor battery following an incident outside Drai’s nightclub at The Cromwell early Friday morning, law enforcement officers confirmed.

TMZ first reported the news. Ortiz, 41, was not arrested.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion allegedly tried to take a woman’s cell phone. Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

A misdemeanor battery charge in Nevada carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Ortiz claimed the UFC light heavyweight title in 2000 with a unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva at UFC 125, holding it until a decision loss to Randy Couture in 2003.

He competed in the UFC until 2012 when back issues and a string of losses helped send him into retirement. Ortiz returned to competition in 2014 and has gone 2-1 in three fights for Bellator.

In his last bout, Ortiz suffered a first-round submission loss to light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary on a Bellator card in September. He had expressed a desire to return to action some time this year.

Ortiz was arrested in 2010 at his Huntington Beach, California home for an allegation of domestic violence against his then-wife, former adult actress Jenna Jameson. He was also arrested for DUI in 2014.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow him on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj