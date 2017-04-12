Bisping to GSP: ‘Man up, sign the papers’ — VIDEO

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is still waiting for a date to put his belt on the line against long-time UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a recent interview with coveringthecage.com, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said he’s still waiting for Georges St-Pierre to sign their fight contract.

Though the UFC’s former welterweight champion is slated as Bisping’s next opponent, no date has been set. Bisping was hoping to defend his belt in July during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. But now it seems that won’t happen.

While he waits, Bisping will take on another acting role in “Triple Threat”. He also co-hosted the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, which will begin airing on CBS Network on May 27, 2017.

