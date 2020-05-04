Bob Arum questions Dana White, UFC’s return to the cage

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told BoxingScene.com that UFC president Dana White’s decision to stage three fights this month in Jacksonville, Florida, was rushed.

Otto Wallin, from left, boxing promoter Bob Arum and Tyson Fury, share a laugh during a press conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Fury and Wallin will fight on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UFC president Dana White listens to questions during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vasiliy Lomachenko poses with promoter Bob Arum after defeating Jose Pedraza in the WBO title lightweight boxing match at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

Boxing promoter Bob Arum reportedly questioned the UFC’s decision to schedule three cards this month in Jacksonville, Florida, given the shutdown of sports nationwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 is scheduled for Saturday, with an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje the headline bout. The other cards are May 13 and 16.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any of the three events.

“Good luck to them,” Arum told BoxingScene.com. “I just hope that they’re not endangering the safety of anyone. But this kind of cowboy behavior doesn’t do anybody any good.”

Arum, who runs Top Rank, said his organization would be more cautious than UFC president Dana White in determining when to return.

“We’re only going to do this if it’s safe for the fighters and everyone involved, and if it’s approved by the medical authorities,” Arum told the website. “We’re not going to be cowboys, like Dana White. I don’t want to get politics involved, but I have really very little respect for Dana and what he’s doing.”

Arum said he was concerned any positive tests for COVID-19 at the UFC events could set back other sports’ efforts to return.

White had aggressively searched for a site that would sanction UFC fights and has stated he wanted to be the first major sport to return to action.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans,” White said April 24. “My team is ready to go, and the fighters are excited to get back in there.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.