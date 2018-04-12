MMA UFC

Brad Tavares hopes to get closer to title shot at UFC on Fox 29

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2018 - 1:18 pm
 

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares will collide with Krzysztof Jotko at UFC on Fox 29 on April 14. Ranked at no. 15 in the division, the native Hawaiian thinks a win over Jotko can push him closer to a title shot.

Tavares, who trains in Las Vegas at Xtreme Couture, says he’s more focused than ever. The 30-year-old fighter comes into the bout riding a three-fight win streak.

Following his last victory over Thales Leites, Tavares welcomed a baby daughter to his family. He discusses how balancing fatherhood and training is working out so far.

UFC on Fox 29 will be headlined by a high-stakes lightweight tilt between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

