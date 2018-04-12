Brad Tavares hopes to get closer to title shot at UFC on Fox 29

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares will collide with Krzysztof Jotko at UFC on Fox 29 on April 14.

Brad Tavares: 'I want to have that middleweight gold around my waist.' Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares will collide with Krzysztof Jotko at UFC on Fox 29 on April 14. Ranked at no. 15 in the division, the native Hawaiian thinks a win over Jotko can push him closer to a title shot.

Tavares, who trains in Las Vegas at Xtreme Couture, says he’s more focused than ever. The 30-year-old fighter comes into the bout riding a three-fight win streak.

Following his last victory over Thales Leites, Tavares welcomed a baby daughter to his family. He discusses how balancing fatherhood and training is working out so far.

UFC on Fox 29 will be headlined by a high-stakes lightweight tilt between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

