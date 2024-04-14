Buzzer-beating KO wows crowd at historic UFC 300 card

Max Holloway landed one of the wildest knockout punches the UFC has seen in one of the biggest cards in the organization’s history Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Holloway was already moments away from a showcase victory on one of the biggest cards in UFC history Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He wanted more.

Holloway was ahead on the scorecards in the closing seconds of his “BMF” — baddest (expletive) — title bout at UFC 300 when he motioned for Justin Gaethje to join him in the center of the ring and trade haymakers in a finish befitting of the profanely named symbolic belt.

The result was a brutal knockout that left Gaethje lying facedown in the center of the cage just one second before the final bell.

“I’m him,” Holloway shouted to a raucous sellout crowd that had risen to its feet in unison.

The lightweight bout was the most anticipated fight of the night on a stacked card that included 12 current or former champions, including two title fights.

Women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang earned a unanimous decision over Xiaonan Yan, and light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira knocked out former champ Jamahal Hill in the first round to retain their belts in the headlining championship bouts.

But it was Holloway who stole the show.

He landed a spinning back kick in the closing seconds of the first round that appeared to do major damage to Gaethje’s nose, then kept him off-balance with a well-disguised striking attack over the course of the five-round affair that was contested entirely on the feet.

Both had their moments in a wildly entertaining bout, but it was Holloway who landed a massive right hand that will go down as one of the most memorable in the history of the organization, which started with UFC 1 in Denver on Nov. 12, 1993.

“First things first, give it up to Gaethje, a real ‘BMF,’” Holloway said. “He had nothing to gain and so much to lose, and he gave me this chance.”

Holloway then called for a featherweight title bout against Ilia Topuria, a request that will be tough to deny after his performance Saturday.

While Holloway’s finish stood out, it wasn’t the only highlight on the historic card.

Bo Nickal, one of the most-hyped prospects to enter the UFC in years, showed the crowd two thumbs down to symbolically boo himself after a dominant second-round submission win over Cody Brundage that kept him undefeated as a pro in six fights.

It was the first time the former three-time NCAA wrestling champion had been pushed past the first round in the cage and the first time an opponent had lasted more than three minutes.

Still, Nickal came out unscathed and controlled the bout from the opening seconds. It just took him some time to find the finish.

“I feel like I’m a little embarrassed with that performance because I expect to completely dominate and shut him out,” Nickal said. “I guess I was able to have the experience of going more than one round. It’s a good learning experience.”

Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan survived submission attempts in the first and third rounds to win a split decision over former champion Charles Oliveira.

He has now won nine of his last 10 fights since dropping his UFC debut to current champion Islam Makhachev in 2019.

The preliminary card was highlighted by the impressive UFC debut of two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who dominated former champion Holly Holm on the mat from the opening seconds until locking in a submission early in the second round.

Harrison, the former Professional Fighters League champion at 155 pounds, cut down to 135 for her UFC debut and said she showed enough to challenge for a belt in her next fight.

“I want my title next. That’s what I came over here for — one thing and one thing only,” Harrison said. “By the end of the year, I will be UFC champion.”

Jiri Prochazka bounced back from losing a light heavyweight title bout to Pereira in November with a thrilling second-round knockout of Aleksandar Rakic.

Prochazka was one of six former champions competing on the preliminary card alone Saturday.

Former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling scored a one-sided, fairly uneventful unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

Former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo won his second straight fight since moving up to 135 pounds with a second-round submission of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade scored a split-decision victory over Marina Rodriguez.

Rising featherweight star Diego Lopes recorded his third consecutive first-round knockout, needing just 89 seconds to stop Sodiq Yusuff.

Lightweights Bobby Green and Renato Moicano also picked up victories.

