Calderwood on the flyweight division and preparing for Calvillo — VIDEO

Calderwood on the flyweight division and preparing for Calvillo

UFC strawweight Joanne Calderwood may fight her last battle in the 115-pound division in her native Scotland at UFC Fight Night 113 on July 16.

She will face rising star Cynthia Calvillo who has notched two wins via submission in her UFC career thus far.

At the UFC summer kickoff press conference, Calderwood said she may move to the flyweight division after this contest. She said she wasn’t aware that the promotion was going to add a 125-pound division (her former weight class) prior to accepting the fight with Calvillo.

