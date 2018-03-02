Cat Zingano remains factor in UFC’s women’s bantamweight division

Bantamweight contender Cat Zingano will return to action Saturday against Ketlen Vieira on the main card of UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena for the first time since a loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Zingano: I want to be the one to dominate, make people want to quit (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC women's bantamweight Cat Zingano, left, squares off with her opponent, Ketlen Vieira, at UFC 222 media day at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC women's bantamweight Cat Zingano, left, squares off with her opponent, Ketlen Vieira, at UFC 222 media day at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Cris Cyborg, top, UFC women's featherweight champion, takes down coach and UFC icon B.J. Penn during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

UFC women's featherweight contender Yana Kunitskaya, right, warms up during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Cris Cyborg, right, UFC women's featherweight champion, shares a laugh with coach and UFC icon B.J. Penn after sparring during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

UFC women's featherweight contender Yana Kunitskaya warms up during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Cris Cyborg, right, UFC women's featherweight champion, warms up with coach and UFC icon B.J. Penn during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, right, the number two UFC featherweight contender, throws a right hook with sparring partner Mark Henry during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Brian Ortega, left, the number three UFC featherweight contender, warms up during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, the number two UFC featherweight contender, reacts to cheers during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Cris Cyborg, right/bottom, UFC women's featherweight champion, warms up with coach and UFC icon B.J. Penn during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, left, the number two UFC featherweight contender, gets his wrists taped by sparring partner Mark Henry during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, right, the number two UFC featherweight contender, throws a right hook with sparring partner Mark Henry during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Brian Ortega, the number three UFC featherweight contender, salutes the crowd during open workouts leading up to Saturdays UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

UFC women's featherweight contender Yana Kunitskaya, right, throws a kick during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, the number two UFC featherweight contender, salutes the crowd at the end of open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Brian Ortega, right, the number three UFC featherweight contender, throws a jab during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, the number two UFC featherweight contender, warms up during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frankie Edgar, right, the number two UFC featherweight contender, throws a right hook with sparring partner Mark Henry during open workouts leading up to Saturday's UFC 222 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

UFC bantamweight contender Cat Zingano casts a much bigger shadow over the division than would ordinarily be expected from someone who hasn’t won a fight in more than three years.

It makes sense considering her past three wins were against a former champion, the current champ and the top contender who will challenge for the belt in May.

Zingano is still a major threat to win the belt. She just has to find a way to fight more consistently.

The 35-year-old former title challenger will return to action Saturday against Ketlen Vieira on the main card of UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena for the first time since a loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Since her last win, a knockout of now-champion Amanda Nunes in September 2014, Zingano is 0-2. The losses were the first of her career, but far from the biggest obstacles she has faced.

Zingano has battled injuries and personal issues, including the suicide of her husband and coach Mauricio Zingano in 2014. She had a catastrophic knee injury in 2013 shortly after she was announced as a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter,” a spot that came with a title shot.

She is now healthy and rejuvenated as she prepares to revive her career.

“(The losses) kind of felt like straws piling up on top of everything else,” she said. “I had all these things stacking up, but I never wanted to look at my own situation and feel like a victim. All I wanted to do was figure out what I was supposed to be learning and how to best move forward and grow and evolve, and that’s what I’ve done.”

Zingano and her 11-year-old son, Brayden, have settled in San Diego, where she trains with a stable of UFC stalwarts.

It has helped Zingano work on her game, but more important, allowed her to focus on herself. She recently started feeling the time was right to fight again.

“I put in the work on the things I needed to outside the cage and shifted my vision and where I live and everything necessary in my personal life and athletic life to stay on top of things,” she said. “There were a lot of behaviors and patterns of thinking that I have just been putting in the effort to change. As I’ve made all those adjustments, I was watching the results and seeing things come together.”

Now she’s ready to take aim at the belt. Along with her victory over Nunes, Zingano defeated Raquel Pennington, who will challenge for the belt at UFC 224. Zingano also beat Miesha Tate during an undefeated run that was snapped by Ronda Rousey in a championship bout.

Zingano would love to get another title shot but isn’t thinking that far ahead.

“My personal accomplishment here is just getting through all the things I’ve gotten through,” she said. “I didn’t get through the last two fights the way I’ve wanted to, so I’m not thinking about what’s past this one because there’s no guarantee there is a next one.”

The bout kicks off the 7 p.m. pay-per-view card, which will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between newcomer Yana Kunitskaya and champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.