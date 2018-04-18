On May 4, Las Vegas-based fighter Gabriel Checco will compete at Legacy Fighting Alliance 39 for the promotion’s interim middleweight belt.

Checco aims for a shot in the UFC with LFA title win (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On May 4, Las Vegas-based fighter Gabriel Checco will compete at Legacy Fighting Alliance 39 for the promotion’s interim middleweight belt. If he wins, he hopes to get a chance at competing in the UFC next.

Checco, 32, was expected to fight in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series twice last summer, but he never made it to the competition. Now he hopes to get another chance at getting recognized by the promotion when he faces Ian Heinisch for the LFA belt.

Checco vs. Heinisch will serve as LFA 39’s main event.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.