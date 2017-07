MMA middleweight Gabriel Checco will compete on the third episode of Dana White’s Contender Series airing on UFC Fight Pass on July 25. If he impresses against Chase Waldon, he’ll be signed to the UFC and may be able to stop driving for Uber.

Gabriel Checco plays many roles in life: fighter, father, husband, Uber driver, security guard and more.

Checco’s hope is that one day he can whittle the number of jobs down to just one. He’ll get a chance to get after that dream on July 25 when he competes in front of UFC president Dana White as part of the UFC’s Contender Series.

The Brazilian training out of Xtreme Couture will face Chase Waldon and hope to impress and score a contract with the UFC.