Cheyanne Vlismas looks to defend Tuff-N-Uff title, go pro — VIDEO

As she heads into her 17th amateur fight, Tuff-N-Uff strawweight champion Cheyanne Vlismas says if she successfully defends her belt, she hopes to join a professional MMA organization.
For the past year, Vlismas has set up camp at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas where she trains with many high-level athletes, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.
Vlismas will face Crystal Demopolous at Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack event at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on June 17.
Check out the video above.
More MMA: See more of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.
Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.