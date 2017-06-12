Cheyanne Vlismas looks to defend Tuff-N-Uff title, go pro — VIDEO

Cheyanne Vlismas is heading into what may be her last amateur fight at Tuff-N-Uff's Pack the Mack event. Vlismas talks about training with Miesha Tate and why no one will claim her Tuff-N-Uff title. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As she heads into her 17th amateur fight, Tuff-N-Uff strawweight champion Cheyanne Vlismas says if she successfully defends her belt, she hopes to join a professional MMA organization.

For the past year, Vlismas has set up camp at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas where she trains with many high-level athletes, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Vlismas will face Crystal Demopolous at Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack event at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on June 17.

