Cheyenne Vlismas readies for pro MMA debut

After 12 amateur mixed martial arts bouts, Cheyanne Vlismas is ready to begin her professional career.

After 12 amateur mixed martial arts bouts, Cheyanne Vlismas is ready to begin her professional career. On Mar. 9, she’ll compete at Legacy Fighting Alliance 35 in Houston, Texas.

Vlismas, 22, went 3-1 in her last four with her only loss in that stretch being the result of an injury she suffered during the contest. Now fully recovered, the Las Vegas-based competitor says she’s ready to prove that she’ll pick apart Karla Hernandez.

