Chiesa-Pettis bout added to UFC 226 in Las Vegas

Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will fight on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena after the bout was canceled due to facial lacerations suffered by Chiesa when Conor McGregor threw a dolly through a bus window.

Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will step in the cage against each other after all.

The bout has been rescheduled for UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal on Tuesday after reports surfaced online late Monday.

Chiesa and Pettis were scheduled to fight at Barclays Center on April 7 in Brooklyn, but Chiesa was forced out of the fight when he suffered facial lacerations from broken glass when Conor McGregor threw a dolly through the window of a bus.

Pettis, the former lightweight champion, nearly got the opportunity to reclaim the belt. He was proposed as a candidate to replace Max Holloway in the main event of the card against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the details weren’t worked out.

Chiesa’s last octagon appearance was a controversial loss to contender Kevin Lee in June when he disputed a referee’s ruling that he went unconscious from a choke.

The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Pettis, who is 2-5 in his last seven fights, is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier. He is 1-1 since returning to 155 pounds.

