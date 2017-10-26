Cody Garbrandt says he’ll finish TJ Dillashaw — VIDEO

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt says TJ Dillashaw hasn’t knocked down any opponents since leaving Team Alpha Male where he and Garbrandt were teammates.

Garbrandt says he'll finish Dillashaw, has interest in a super fight with Johnson (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face off with his rival and former teammate TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217.

Garbrandt said on a conference call ahead of the bout that he will finish Dillashaw and move on to book a super fight, perhaps with UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event of UFC 217 set for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

