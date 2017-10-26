ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

Cody Garbrandt says he’ll finish TJ Dillashaw — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2017 - 11:12 pm
 

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face off with his rival and former teammate TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217.

Garbrandt said on a conference call ahead of the bout that he will finish Dillashaw and move on to book a super fight, perhaps with UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event of UFC 217 set for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Check out the video above. Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like