Cody Garbrandt says he’ll finish TJ Dillashaw — VIDEO

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face off with his rival and former teammate TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217.
Garbrandt said on a conference call ahead of the bout that he will finish Dillashaw and move on to book a super fight, perhaps with UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.
Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event of UFC 217 set for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Check out the video above. Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.