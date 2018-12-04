Complaints filed against Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Nevada Athletic Commission has filed formal complaints against both fighters for their post-UFC 229 in advance of their Dec. 10 disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is restrained outside of the octagon after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The next fights for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champ Conor McGregor will take place in a hearing room at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

Both fighters have been served with formal complaints ahead of their Dec. 10 disciplinary hearings in front of the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The complaints spell out the NAC’s jurisdiction over the punishments for a melee that was ignited when Nurmagomedov argued with one of McGregor’s cornermen following their October fight at T-Mobile Arena that led to Nurmagomedov climbing over the cage and sparking a brawl. McGregor also attempted to join the fray outside the cage, but was held back by security before a brief skirmish between him and one of Nurmagomedov’s friends.

Both fighters face a fine up to 100 percent of their total purse in addition to suspensions up to and including a lifetime ban and attorneys’ fees, as well as other sanctions the commission sees fit. The complaint was issued by NAC executive director Bob Bennett.

Both fighters are accused of “bringing disrepute to unarmed combat” and breaking state laws with their actions.

Bennett did not recommend a course of action in the written complaint, but is expected to advise the commission on the day of the hearing. He conducted the investigation and is not one of the five voting members who will decide the fate of the fighters.

UFC president Dana White is hoping for leniency.

White was angry and dismayed in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but told reporters at the organization’s event at the Palms on Saturday he was hoping for a positive outcome at next week’s hearing.

The commission is expected to come down harder on Nurmagomedov. White believes the penalty has to be enough to discourage similar acts in the future, but thinks there should be a limit.

“I can’t see them giving Khabib over a year,” White said. “If it’s over a year, ‘C’mon man.’ That would not be fair. The whole thing was over in 40 seconds, nobody got touched, nobody got hurt. Nothing happened”

Still breathing

The UFC flyweight division isn’t extinct just yet, but it’s certainly on the endangered species list.

Las Vegan Joseph Benavidez made an impassioned plea for the survival of the 125-pound weight division on the men’s side after several reports of its demise were followed by the release of many of the fighters.

Longtime champion Demetrious Johnson was even traded just months after losing his belt and record-setting title reign.

There is a flyweight title bout scheduled next month between champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw, but the picture is cloudy beyond that.

“It is murky right now,” White said after stating there is no official plan to disband the weight class. “Obviously we still have fights going on – Cejudo is going to fight Dillashaw, and we’ll just see how this thing plays out.

The rest of his comments didn’t exactly serve as a pep talk for the 125-pounders under contract about their job security.

“That division is a division that I battled for for a very long time, and defended, and said, ‘Are you people crazy? How do you not like these fights? How do you not like the champ?’” White said. “But it never really stuck. It never really became a popular division – even with such a dominant champion. Even with an incredibly dominant champion, it didn’t do it.

“Even if it goes away, guys like Benavidez could move up a weight class. A lot of those guys cut a lot of weight.”

Holloway returns

Featherweight champion Max Holloway hopes to compete for the first time this year when he is scheduled to put his belt on the line against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231 in Toronto.

Holloway tried to take a short notice fight against Nurmagomedov in April only to be forced out the day before the fight due to medical issues during the weight cut. He tried to return against Ortega in July only to suffer another medical incident days before the fight.

He has now been medically cleared and expects to be fully healthy as he headlines a 7 p.m. pay-per-view card that also includes a fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant women’s flyweight belt.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.