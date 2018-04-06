Conor McGregor charged with assault after incident in NYC

UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged with three misdemeanors and a felony by the New York Police Department as a result of Thursday’s melee after a UFC media event at Barclays Center.

Conor McGregor is in police custody following incident at UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged with three misdemeanors and a felony by the New York Police Department as a result of Thursday’s melee after a UFC media event at Barclays Center.

He is expected to be arraigned in a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday. The misdemeanors are for assault, while the felony count is criminal mischief.

McGregor, 29, showed up after media day for Saturday’s UFC 223 event with an entourage intent on confronting Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was captured on video in a brief verbal altercation with McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov earlier this week.

When the group discovered Nurmagomedov and the other fighters had already boarded buses on the loading dock at the arena, McGregor hurled a dolly through a window and injured at least two of the athletes who had been scheduled to fight on Saturday.

Cian Crowley, a little-known fighter who lost his lone pro bout, also was charged in the incident, which was captured on video.

Lobov’s fight was canceled due to his role in the ruckus.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa suffered facial lacerations and deemed unable to compete in his bout against Anthony Pettis by the athletic commission. Flyweight Ray Borg suffered multiple corneal abrasions and won’t be able to fight Brandon Moreno.

At least one UFC employee was also injured.

UFC president Dana White said Thursday he is unsure of his future relationship with McGregor. During an appearance on ESPN on Friday morning, he said he wouldn’t be assisting McGregor in his legal battle.

“Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation,” White said. “He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys. No, you don’t get my help on this one.”

White said he had been in contact with McGregor shortly before the former two-division champion turned himself into police on Thursday night. He indicated the fighter was remorseful for the fighters he injured but believed he needed to seek retaliation against Nurmagomedov.

“It’s out of character for Conor McGregor and any of my fighters,” White said of the incident. “Listen, crazy things happen in sports.

“In the history of the UFC, this is definitely the worst thing ever that’s happened. This is not Conor McGregor. This is not the Conor McGregor that I know.”