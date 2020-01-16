44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone saving drama for Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 

There were no water bottles or energy drinks thrown. Compliments outpaced oral jabs, and the few attempted zingers were met with mutual laughs and friendly nods of acceptance.

It was far from a normal Conor McGregor news conference when the Irishman took the stage Wednesday night at the Palms with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to kick off fight week.

McGregor said fans will have to wait for the welterweight main event of UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for the sparks to fly.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald, so there will be no bad blood here,” McGregor said. “But there will be blood spilled on Saturday night. Make no mistake about that. That’s the beautiful business we’re in. I’m happy with that, and I’m in a good spot. We’re focusing on the skills here. It’s gong to be an exciting bout for the fans with a lot of attacks and a lot of drama in the cage. I’m very eager to get going.”

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, will be fighting in an MMA bout for the first time since October 2018 and looking for his first win since 2016.

He has used the time to compete in one of the biggest boxing bouts in history against Floyd Mayweather while also dealing with legal issues outside the cage.

A reporter asked McGregor about those issues, including two sexual assault allegations believed to be under investigation, only to be booed and shouted down by the almost 2,000 fans in attendance.

Cerrone also ran cover by yelling at the media to stay on topic.

It was by far the most dramatic exchange of the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Conor McGregor, left, connects a left punch against Nate Diaz in the welterweight bout during U ...
Conor McGregor’s top 5 Las Vegas moments
By / RJ

The UFC superstar has been in two of the biggest events in combat sports history in the city. He will make his return to the UFC at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

 
Preview of UFC 245 main card fights in Las Vegas
By / RJ

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes will put their titles on the line.