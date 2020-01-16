Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone saving drama for Saturday

Conor McGregor said fans will have to wait for the welterweight main event of UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena for the sparks to fly.

There were no water bottles or energy drinks thrown. Compliments outpaced oral jabs, and the few attempted zingers were met with mutual laughs and friendly nods of acceptance.

It was far from a normal Conor McGregor news conference when the Irishman took the stage Wednesday night at the Palms with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to kick off fight week.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald, so there will be no bad blood here,” McGregor said. “But there will be blood spilled on Saturday night. Make no mistake about that. That’s the beautiful business we’re in. I’m happy with that, and I’m in a good spot. We’re focusing on the skills here. It’s gong to be an exciting bout for the fans with a lot of attacks and a lot of drama in the cage. I’m very eager to get going.”

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, will be fighting in an MMA bout for the first time since October 2018 and looking for his first win since 2016.

He has used the time to compete in one of the biggest boxing bouts in history against Floyd Mayweather while also dealing with legal issues outside the cage.

A reporter asked McGregor about those issues, including two sexual assault allegations believed to be under investigation, only to be booed and shouted down by the almost 2,000 fans in attendance.

Cerrone also ran cover by yelling at the media to stay on topic.

It was by far the most dramatic exchange of the night.

