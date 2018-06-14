Conor McGregor in court on melee charges, talking plea deal

NEW YORK — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena.
The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday.
They are due back in court July 26.
A prosecutor said plea negotiations are ongoing.
Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Center in April. Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.
Cowley said on Saturday that he hoped to get the case “out of the way.”
Cowley and McGregor have been free on bond. They took a private jet together from Ireland for the hearing.