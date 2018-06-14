Conor McGregor in court on melee charges, talking plea deal

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena.

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official to an unmarked vehicle while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor heads to a vehicle to leave Brooklyn Criminal Court, Friday, April 6, 2018 in New York. McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year. Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday.

They are due back in court July 26.

A prosecutor said plea negotiations are ongoing.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Center in April. Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

Cowley said on Saturday that he hoped to get the case “out of the way.”

Cowley and McGregor have been free on bond. They took a private jet together from Ireland for the hearing.