MMA UFC

Conor McGregor says he will fight this summer in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 11:21 am
 
Conor McGregor yells in pain after hurting his foot in the first round of a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Poirier won by way of technical knockout in the first round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Conor McGregor receives assistance after hurting his foot in the first round of a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Poirier won by way of technical knockout in the first round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Conor McGregor yells after hurting his foot in the first round of a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Poirier won by way of technical knockout in the first round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Conor McGregor points to his foot injury in the first round of a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Poirier won by way of technical knockout in the first round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor announced his long-awaited return to competition on Sunday.

The 35-year-old said he will fight Michael Chandler at T-Mobile Arena, the venue where he suffered a broken leg in his last fight in July 2021.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,” McGregor said while sipping a glass of wine in a video posted on his social media account. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June the 29th.”

While Chandler and McGregor served as opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show to promote a potential bout, there had been speculation the fight would never happen with McGregor teasing a potential trilogy bout against Nate Diaz, among other possibilities.

Another wrinkle thrown out by McGregor is that the fight against Chandler will be contested at 185 pounds.

McGregor, who has lost his last two fights and three of four, has held belts at 145 and 155 pounds. He has competed at 170 in the UFC but never at middleweight.

Chandler quickly took to his social media account to accept the terms.

“I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best,” he wrote. “185 would look good on me.”

The UFC has not announced an event for that weekend in Las Vegas, and a request for comment Sunday was not returned.

The Las Vegas-based organization typically has a major pay-per-view card in the city within that time frame each year.

Westgate SuperBook opened the fight at pick ’em.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

