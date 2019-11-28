Conor McGregor set to return Jan. 18 in Las Vegas

The former two-division champion will headline UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in search of his first win since 2016.

Conor McGregor weighs in ahead of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov during the ceremonial weigh-in event ahead of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor reacts at the end of a round during his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Donald Cerrone, left, kicks Tony Ferguson during their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor said last month he planned to return to the cage Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

The organization confirmed the news Thursday.

McGregor will fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, UFC president Dana White told ESPN. The bout will be contested at welterweight.

The Irish superstar last fought in the same arena in October 2018 when he lost a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov, a night remembered for a postfight brawl involving the fighters and their camps.

McGregor’s last victory in the UFC was a knockout of Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title Nov. 12, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 31-year-old went on to fight Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest boxing events in history in August 2017 at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor has run into a series of legal issues in the past several years.

Cerrone is one of the UFC’s most popular fighters but has lost his past two fights. He is coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in September.

The Westgate sports book opened McGregor as a minus 180 favorite.

