91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Conor McGregor settles with fan; Miami charges dropped

The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2019 - 7:26 pm

MIAMI — Prosecutors have dropped charges against star fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly smashed a fan’s phone outside a Miami hotel.

The State Attorney’s Office said Monday the victim has stopped cooperating with investigators and has recanted his story. The Miami Herald reports the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his civil lawsuit with McGregor after reaching a settlement.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested in March. According to a lawsuit, Abdirzak and other fans were taking video of McGregor outside a hotel when the fighter allegedly punched the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand, repeatedly stomped on it and walked off with it in his pocket.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He has since retired.

Covering The Cage Videos
Greg Hardy, former NFL star, on MMA knockout
The former NFL star needed just 17 seconds to score a knockout on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series (Adam Hill/Review-Journal)
Marlon Moraes says Henry Cejudo will regret stepping up to bantamweight - VIDEO
UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is coming up to the bantamweight division to battle Marlon Moraes for the vacant belt on June 8 at UFC 238. Moraes said Cejudo will regret going after a second title in a new division and added that he thinks his path will cross with former champion TJ Dillashaw in the future.
Paige VanZant details her arm injury, when she can return - VIDEO
UFC strawweight Paige VanZant was briefly linked to fight at UFC 236, but had to withdraw from the bout due to a broken arm. As a guest on the RJ Ringside Podcast, she detailed the injury and also spoke about joining the M-1 Global booth as a color commentator.
UFC 236 Press Conference Highlights
UFC 236 will feature a pair of interim title fights. In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will face lightweight contender Dustin Poirier and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will collide in the co-main event. UFC 236 will take place in Atlanta, Ga., on Apr. 13.
Jon Jones retains light heavyweight belt at UFC 235 - VIDEO
Jon Jones retained the UFC light heavyweight belt when he earned a decision over Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235.
Kamaru Usman crowned new champ at UFC 235 — VIDEO
Kamaru Usman became the first African-born fighter to claim a UFC belt when he defeated Tyron Woodley to become the promotion's new welterweight champion.
UFC 235 Official Weigh-in Results - VIDEO
All 24 fighters competing at UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena on March 2 stepped on the scale prior for the official fight card weigh-ins. All four fighters competing in the title bouts slated for the event made weight.
UFC's Jones says he has no shame after recent drug test results are released - VIDEO
Though recent drug test results still show trace amounts of Turinabol in his system, UFC light heayvweight champion Jon Jones says he has no shame and is hiding nothing as he prepares for his UFC 235 title bout against Anthony Smith.
Anthony Smith stays level-headed prior to UFC 235 title fight - VIDEO
Despite UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones being in the spotlight for drug test discrepancies and other outside the cage struggles, Anthony Smith says he is tuning out the noise and remaining focused on the challenge of beating the reigning champion in the cage.
UFC 235 Media Day Highlights
Highlights and staredowns from the top three fights on the UFC 235 fight card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on March 2.
THE LATEST
Dustin Poirier, left, fights Max Holloway during an interim lightweight title mixed martial art ...
Dustin Poirier beats up Max Holloway at UFC 236
By / RJ

Dustin Poirier bloodied Max Holloway and won a unanimous decision for the UFC interim lightweight title on Saturday night, denying Holloway his chance to become only the fourth fighter to hold two belts at the same time.

Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC ...
Poirier bloodies Holloway, wins UFC interim lightweight belt
By Charles Odum The Associated Press

Dustin Poirier bloodied Max Holloway and won a unanimous decision for the UFC interim lightweight title on Saturday night, denying Holloway his chance to become only the fourth fighter to hold two belts at the same time.

 
UFC star Paige VanZant ready to stand up to online critics
By / RJ

The multi-tasking 25-year-old women’s flyweight contender feels she needs to make it clear some of the comments aren’t acceptable: “I think I need to say, ‘Hey, you guys are being (expletives) and it needs to stop.’”