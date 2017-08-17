Conor McGregor tells ‘Conan’ he’ll ‘go down in the history books’ — VIDEO

Conor McGregor sat on Conan O’Brien’s talk-show set two years ago and told the comedian he would “dismantle” Floyd Mayweather should he ever get the chance to oppose him in the boxing ring. On Wednesday, he doubled down on that claim.

McGregor appeared on “Conan” again on Wednesday night, this time live via satellite from the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, and doubled down on the claim less than two weeks before the historic bout is set to actually take place.

“There will be no dancing in there, Conan,” McGregor told O’Brien on TBS. “I’m going to go straight forward and put him away inside four rounds.”

O’Brien pointed out Mayweather has predicted the only possible outcomes for the fight are McGregor going down on his back or face-first.

Not surprisingly, McGregor offered an alternative.

“I’m going down in the history books,” he said. “I’ve dominated the UFC and I will dominate boxing also. It has never before been done before so I will go down in the history books.”

McGregor will make his boxing debut against the undefeated five-weight world champion on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

